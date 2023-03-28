Giovannie and The Hired Guns Win Best New Alternative & Rock Artist At iHeartRadio Music Awards

(Missing Piece Group) Giovannie and The Hired Guns continued their unprecedented success last night, winning "Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. After claiming their award, the band took the stage for a passionate performance of their breakout hit "Ramon Ayala."
The win comes as their second single "Overrated" is currently climbing up the charts, entering the Top 25 on both Active Rock and Alternative Radio this month. Next month, the band heads to the West Coast in support of their new album Tejano Punk Boyz, with tour stops in San Diego, Berkeley, Los Angeles and more.
Bandleader Giovannie Yanez on the band's win: "This award is in my hands, but every fan that has ever sang with us at a show or cranked our music with their friends is part of this win and our journey. We all belong!"
Giovannie and The Hired Guns ascended to new heights last year when their smash hit "Ramon Ayala" climbed to #1 on the Active Rock Radio Chart and the Alternative Radio Chart, marking the first time in over 15 years that an artist's first career-charting radio single reached the top spot on both tallies. Fueled by the enormous success they achieved as an entirely independent act, the band inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville in a partnership with Warner Music and Warner Music Latina to release their third studio album, Tejano Punk Boyz. The celebrated release cemented their status as an essential force in redefining the possibilities of Texas music, garnering praise from press including Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, New Noise Magazine, Loudwire, American Songwriter and more.
Fronted by Mexican-American lead singer/guitarist Giovannie Yanez, with Carlos Villa and Jerrod Flusche on guitar, Milton Toles on drums and Alex Trejo on bass and tuba (yes, a rock and roll tuba), Giovannie and The Hired Guns delivers a gritty, culture-bending blend of free-wheeling rock and roll, down-home Texas country and the Norte-o sounds of northern Mexico. Named one of Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch, the band spent much of last year on the road, selling out venues all over the country with an electrifying show that invariably leaves audiences sweat-drenched and ecstatic.
Giovannie and The Hired Guns - 2023 Tour Dates
March 31 - Somerville, TX @ Chilifest
April 1 - Christoval, TX @ Cooper's Live!
April 8 - Midland, TX @ Crawfish Boil at Tailgate Midland
April 13 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House
April 14 - Poteet, TX @ Poteet Strawberry Festival
April 15 - Wharton, TX @ Washfest
April 20 - Fort Smith, AR @ The Majestic
April 21 - Wichita Falls, TX @ City Limits Stage and Sports
April 22 - Hitchcock, TX @ Galveston County Fair and Rodeo
April 24 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
April 25 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
April 26 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing
April 28 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville
April 29 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
April 30 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's
May 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
May 3 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater
May 5 - Stillwater, OK @ Calf Fry Festival
May 6 - Waco, TX @ Baylor Bears & Bugs Fest
May 12 - Helotes, TX @ Floore's Country Store
May 13 - The Woodlands, TX @ KTBZ's Buzzfest
May 16 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's
May 17 - Iowa City, IA @ The Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon
May 19 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club
May 20 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's Bar
May 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 24 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre
May 25 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
May 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
May 27 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
June 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
June 10 - Crosby, TX @ Crosby Fair and Rodeo
June 16 - Duncan, OK @ Legacy Fest
June 17 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
June 18 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
June 20 - Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater
June 21 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
June 23 - Filer, ID @ Hwy 30 Music Fest
June 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
June 25 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln
August 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
