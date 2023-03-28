Giovannie and The Hired Guns Win Best New Alternative & Rock Artist At iHeartRadio Music Awards

Video still

(Missing Piece Group) Giovannie and The Hired Guns continued their unprecedented success last night, winning "Best New Artist (Alternative & Rock)" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. After claiming their award, the band took the stage for a passionate performance of their breakout hit "Ramon Ayala."

The win comes as their second single "Overrated" is currently climbing up the charts, entering the Top 25 on both Active Rock and Alternative Radio this month. Next month, the band heads to the West Coast in support of their new album Tejano Punk Boyz, with tour stops in San Diego, Berkeley, Los Angeles and more.

Bandleader Giovannie Yanez on the band's win: "This award is in my hands, but every fan that has ever sang with us at a show or cranked our music with their friends is part of this win and our journey. We all belong!"

Giovannie and The Hired Guns ascended to new heights last year when their smash hit "Ramon Ayala" climbed to #1 on the Active Rock Radio Chart and the Alternative Radio Chart, marking the first time in over 15 years that an artist's first career-charting radio single reached the top spot on both tallies. Fueled by the enormous success they achieved as an entirely independent act, the band inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville in a partnership with Warner Music and Warner Music Latina to release their third studio album, Tejano Punk Boyz. The celebrated release cemented their status as an essential force in redefining the possibilities of Texas music, garnering praise from press including Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, New Noise Magazine, Loudwire, American Songwriter and more.

Fronted by Mexican-American lead singer/guitarist Giovannie Yanez, with Carlos Villa and Jerrod Flusche on guitar, Milton Toles on drums and Alex Trejo on bass and tuba (yes, a rock and roll tuba), Giovannie and The Hired Guns delivers a gritty, culture-bending blend of free-wheeling rock and roll, down-home Texas country and the Norte-o sounds of northern Mexico. Named one of Amazon Music's 2022 Artists to Watch, the band spent much of last year on the road, selling out venues all over the country with an electrifying show that invariably leaves audiences sweat-drenched and ecstatic.

Giovannie and The Hired Guns - 2023 Tour Dates

March 31 - Somerville, TX @ Chilifest

April 1 - Christoval, TX @ Cooper's Live!

April 8 - Midland, TX @ Crawfish Boil at Tailgate Midland

April 13 - Corpus Christi, TX @ Brewster Street Ice House

April 14 - Poteet, TX @ Poteet Strawberry Festival

April 15 - Wharton, TX @ Washfest

April 20 - Fort Smith, AR @ The Majestic

April 21 - Wichita Falls, TX @ City Limits Stage and Sports

April 22 - Hitchcock, TX @ Galveston County Fair and Rodeo

April 24 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

April 25 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

April 26 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brewing

April 28 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post Roseville

April 29 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

April 30 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

May 3 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater

May 5 - Stillwater, OK @ Calf Fry Festival

May 6 - Waco, TX @ Baylor Bears & Bugs Fest

May 12 - Helotes, TX @ Floore's Country Store

May 13 - The Woodlands, TX @ KTBZ's Buzzfest

May 16 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

May 17 - Iowa City, IA @ The Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon

May 19 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 20 - Chicago, IL @ Joe's Bar

May 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

May 24 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

May 25 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

May 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

May 27 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

June 2 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

June 10 - Crosby, TX @ Crosby Fair and Rodeo

June 16 - Duncan, OK @ Legacy Fest

June 17 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

June 18 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

June 20 - Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater

June 21 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

June 23 - Filer, ID @ Hwy 30 Music Fest

June 24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

June 25 - Cheyenne, WY @ The Lincoln

August 5 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

