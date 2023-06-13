.

Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video

06-13-2023

Girlschool News Cover art June 13, 2023
Cover art

(Earsplit) Forty-five years young, British hard rock royalty Girlschool unveils their stomping new single "It Is What It Is" taken from their fourteenth studio album WTFortyfive?, set for release on July 28th via Silver Lining Music.

"It Is What It Is" is classic Girlschool -- fun, real, uncompromising, with an addictive, motör-charged scuzz and a chorus that is guaranteed to stay stuck in your head for many weeks to come. The song has a no-frills message of accepting the past, present, and making the most of the hand you are dealt: "It is what it is, so what ya' gonna do about it?"

Co-founding frontwoman and guitarist Kim McAuliffe explains, "It's all about having no regrets. You can't change the past, just get on and make the most of it! No point in crying over spilt mill -- or beer, as the case may be -- make the most of it now!"

