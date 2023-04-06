Gloryhammer Announce New Album With 'Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy' Video

Album art

(Napalm Records) Chart-storming power metal warriors Gloryhammer are back and proudly announcing their highly anticipated upcoming fourth album, Return to the Kingdom of Fife, out June 2, 2023 via Napalm Records!

Wasting no time, the band has released the epic first single, "Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy", cut from the upcoming masterpiece. The track features a relentless blast of hyper-catchy laser-choruses that assault your ears on a non-stop voyage through space and time, and is not to be missed! A guaranteed singer-pipe ear-trumpet for all future live shows!

"Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy" is accompanied by a high quality animated music video, with which Gloryhammer exceeds all expectations! The exciting, action-packed music video - directed and animated by Alex Henderson - reveals the Origin tale of the evil sorcerer Zargothrax, and shows the visual world of Gloryhammer the way it was always meant to be seen!

Gloryhammer about "Keeper Of The Celestial Flame Of Abernethy": "This tale begins long in the past, 1000 years before even Angus McFife was born. A simple peasant by the name of Zargothrax lived a peaceful existence weaving baskets in a village called Auchtermuchty, until the legendary hero Dundax decided to build a new Kingdom in his lands...the Kingdom of Fife. Follow the rise of Zargothrax into a twisted sorcerer of chaos and evil, as he seeks the ultimate revenge on the Prince of Fife and all his descendants!"

Gloryhammer on the album: "Hoots! We are proud to teleport you all to as-of-yet unknown mountaintops of extreme-trumpet-confoundry with this new opus! Several orchestras were maimed during the production process, which we think reflects adequately in the hyper-sonic nano-recordings we have inscribed on disc for you to peruse. Many battles await!"

