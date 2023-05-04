Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'The North Shore' Lyric Video Shared Ahead Of Album Release

(Big Hassle) Arts & Crafts is proud to announce the arrival of Lustre Parfait, the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, the late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock. The ninth album to bear Downie's name (outside of The Tragically Hip) and the first to bear Rock's beyond the role of producer and engineer, Lustre Parfait will be available in 2LP, CD, and digital formats.



Tomorrow's release is celebrated with the premiere of "The North Shore," a soaring, august ballad to rival Downie's greatest epics, capturing the dramatic haze of late summer with picture-perfect lyrics and Rock's starry cathedral of piano and guitars.



"'The North Shore' is one of my favorite songs on the record," says Bob Rock. "When it's based on inspiration, there is no plan and you don't know where it's going, and that was really exciting.



"I had the music to 'The North Shore' around for a very long time," he continues. "I think when Gord came to Maui when we did The Tragically Hip records, he stayed on the north shore of Maui, so we were joking that there was a north shore of Vancouver, it seemed there was a north shore of every culture and every country. But in the end, what Gord wrote, it's not about any north shore at all, but just this beautiful story of a couple with his incredible imagery as the backdrop."

