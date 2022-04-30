.

Grandma Returns With 'I Met God Online' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-30-2022

LA-via-Atlanta artist and producer Liam Hall aka Grandma has just released a music video for his first single since 2020, entitled, "I Met God Online."

Liam had this to say about the new track, "I Met God Online is about people's fascination with internet esotericism. A meditation on how someone's life and internet presence can amorphously become someone else's religion, obsession, or gospel."

He describes his sound as "meta art-pop with diverse influences that include Smashing Pumpkins, MGMT, Cocteau Twins, and the underground music culture of Atlanta, with the intention of creating stadium anthems that encapsulate the trials and tribulations of youth culture in the '20's". Watch the video below:

