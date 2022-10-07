Guns N' Roses Share Classic Club Performance Of 'You Could Be Mine'

Use Your Illusion Box set promo

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming video of a 1991 club performance of their track, "You Could Be Mine", ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming "Use Your Illusion I & II" box set.

The group were captured in concert at the Ritz Theatre in New York City on May 16, 1991, which served as the last of three warm up shows before the launch of a world tour in support of their third and fourth studio records, which would be released simultaneously in September of that year.

Due November 11, the pair of albums have been remastered for the 2022 project as part of a series of new configurations, including Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray and Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray packages that will feature a total of 97 songs, 63 of which are unreleased audio and video tracks.

Both Super Deluxe Editions also include the complete audio recording "Live In New York", taped at the Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991, with sound newly mixed from original multi-track tapes. One of three warmup shows for the Use Your Illusion Tour, it features Izzy Stradlin on guitar, the original version of "Don't Cry" and a special performance of "You Ain't The First" both of which features the late Shannon Hoon of Blind Melon on guest vocals.

Also included is the complete audio recording of "Live In Las Vegas" taped at Thomas & Mack Center on January 25, 1992, newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes and features the band's new guitarist Gilby Clarke.

The bonus disc is a Blu-ray Video of the complete Live In New York concert film, newly transferred from 35mm film prints to 4K UHD and presented in 1080p 24fps HD, in its entirety, along with audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo. The Blu-ray menu features the brand-new live music video "You Could Be Mine."

This is the first-time release of any complete audio and video concerts from the Use Your Illusion tour.

Learn more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set

Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online

Steven Adler Promises Classic Guns N' Roses Experience At Special Shows

Guns N' Roses Announce New International Dates

Guns N' Roses Music and Merch

News > Guns N' Roses