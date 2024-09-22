Guns N' Roses Releasing New Music Soon Says Duff

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan revealed in a new interview that the band will be releasing some more new music "sooner than later", after he was asked about his plans for releasing new solo material.

Duff is gearing up to launch the UK leg of his tour in support of his 2023 album "Lighthouse" and appeared on the Polish online show Pełna Kulturka to discuss the trek. During the chat he was asked if he is working on music to a follow-up effort.

He responded, "Well, I'm gonna release a new song, I think the day we start touring in Dublin with a B-side. It's the way I still think, a single with a B-side, I still think that way, although it's digital and all that stuff now, but you just make more material available. So, I've got a couple of songs coming out in a couple of weeks.

"And I have one other record completely already arranged song-wise. We've got that record. And I don't know when I'll put it out, because there's more Guns stuff to come here sooner than later.

"So, I don't wanna put out a record while Guns is doing a thing. I try to stagger all of that stuff. So when that record will come out, the next record, I don't know. I could just put three records out at one time, but that'd be too much."

GNR have released a string of singles since their 2016 reunion with founding members Slash and Duff McKagan, "Shadow of Your Love," "Absurd," "Hard Skool," "Perhaps" and "The General,", as well as the "Hard Skool' EP, but have not released a full album since 2008 with the long-delayed "Chinese Democracy".

Related Stories

Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic With Michael Schenker

Slash Releases Limited Edition 'Horror Nights' Album

80s Sunset Strip TV Shows In The Works From Original Guns N' Roses Manager

Slash Shares Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Stepdaughter

News > Guns N' Roses