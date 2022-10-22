Guns N' Roses Stream 1992 Performance Of Double Talkin' Jive

Use Your Illusion I & II box set art

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are streaming audio of a 1992 performance of their track, "Double Talkin' Jive", ahead of its inclusion in the forthcoming "Use Your Illusion I & II" box set.

The group were captured delivering the "Use Your Illusion I" track in concert at The Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV on January 25, 1992 during the extensive, multi-year world tour in support of both albums, which were released simultaneously in September of 1991.

Due November 11, the pair of albums have been remastered for the 2022 project as part of a series of new configurations, including Super Deluxe Seven-CD + Blu-ray and Super Deluxe Twelve-LP + Blu-ray packages that will feature a total of 97 songs, 63 of which are unreleased audio and video tracks.

Both Super Deluxe Editions also include the complete audio recording "Live In New York", taped at the Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991, with sound newly mixed from original multi-track tapes, as well as the complete audio recording of "Live In Las Vegas."

Get more reissue details and stream 1992 live audio of "Double Talkin' Jive" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Have New Stuff Coming Says Slash

Guns N' Roses Share Classic Club Performance Of 'You Could Be Mine'

Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set

Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online

Guns N' Roses Music and Merch

News > Guns N' Roses