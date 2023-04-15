Halestorm and Lit Offshoot Kemikalfire Share First Song and Video

(AWPR) Arejay Hale of Halestorm and Taylor Carroll of Lit revealed their new song "Dead and Gone", which is their first single and video from their new project Kemikalfire.

The track follows the live debut of the duo at The Knitting Factory in Hollywood in January of this year. Kemikalfire will play their first show in Hale's adopted hometown of Nashville on May 3. The show has moved from a May 4 date at The Basement to the larger venue The Basement East, the day prior, May 3. Tickets already purchased to the May 4 show at the Basement will be honored at the new date and venue, May 3 at the Basement East.

Kemikalfire's roots stem from the unlikeliest of places - the Mall of America parking lot where, in 2009 Hale and Carroll met as their tour buses were fortuitously parked side by side and the two hatched the idea to collaborate. Yet the global pandemic in 2020 provided them the downtime they never had as successful touring musicians and paved the way for writing sessions through Zoom, FaceTime, and occasionally in the studio together.

Hale and Carroll enlisted the help of producers and writers Scott Stevens and Erik Ron to develop the first demos and solidify the unique sound and direction of the band.

"Dead and Gone" gives fans the first glimpse of what is to come. "Kemikalfire is a pathway to release for any and all feelings, frustrations and struggles we all experience in our worlds and in ourselves," said Arejay Hale. "'Dead And Gone' was written from a genuine and honest question: how will we be remembered after we die, if even remembered at all? It's a song we hope can encourage those to make positive change, chase fulfillment in their lives, live and die with no regrets and never having to ask themselves, 'what if?'"

"Kemikalfire Is therapy for me," said Taylor Carroll. "There's not one lyric in our songs that isn't truthful to what we're conveying through our music. 'Dead and Gone' is a very personal song to me that asks the question that I've been wondering for years: 'Will I be remembered?' I feel that every single person in this world is here to express their full potential, and I feel that we all want to leave a legacy behind. This is truly a song for the underdog and for those who feel like they want to feel valued and important in this world. We feel the same. We see you."

