Hawthorne Heights Reveal Full Is For Lovers Festival Lineup

Event poster

(Big Picture Media) Hawthorne Heights have announced the full lineup for the Ohio date of their upcoming Is For Lovers Festival, a multi-city experience set to make three stops in summer 2022 - Wichita, KS (August 27), Denver, CO (August 28) and Cincinnati, OH (September 10) - which features lineups carefully curated by the band themselves.

Newly announced acts for the final date include: New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, The Amity Affliction, Silverstein, Real Friends, Holding Absence, Kississippi, Caracara, LURK, Leggy, Tweens, Vacation, The Raging Nathans, and Winona Fighter.



"Every single band playing is one we either grew up loving, have played alongside or simply enjoy hanging out with," says Hawthorne Heights front man JT Woodruff. "We wanted the line up to be diverse, inclusive, and created with a simple goal: Love And Community. We wanted the bands to feel loved, the fans to feel loved, and people of all walks of life to be represented and welcome."



The festival's first date, Kansas Is For Lovers, takes over Wichita's Wave with headlining sets from The Wonder Years and Thursday and performances from Hawthorne Heights, Laura Jane Grace, Hot Mulligan, Real Friends, Emery, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The OBGMs and Thick - along with an indoor stage featuring a variety of local acts.



The next day, Colorado Is For Lovers hits Denver's Levitt Pavilion with The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hawthorne Heights, Story of the Year, Hot Mulligan, Emery, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, My Body Sings Electric, The OBGMs and Thick.



The festival run culminates with Ohio Is For Lovers, split across three stages at Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center with headlining sets from punk legends Descendents, New Found Glory, and Motion City Soundtrack, along with performances from Bayside, The Amity Affliction, Silverstein, The Wonder Years, Hawthorne Heights, Senses Fail, Story of the Year, Emery, Knuckle Puck, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Crimson Apple, Bad Luck, Kississippi, Lurk, Mint Green, and more.

Related Stories

Hawthorne Heights Announce Is For Lovers Festival

Falling In Reverse, Wage War, Hawthorne Heights Announce Tour

Hawthorne Heights Deliver 'Thunder In Our Hearts'

Hawthorne Heights Release New Song and Announce Album

News > Hawthorne Heights