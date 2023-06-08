Hillbilly Vegas Join Ted Nugent's Adios Mofo Farewell Tour

Tour poster

(OMG) Hillbilly Vegas announced that they will be hitting the road with Ted Nugent this summer on the 'Adios Mofo '23 Tour'. Ted has announced that his 2023 summer tour will be his last.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Ted's Adios Mofo '23 farewell tour. Ted is rock royalty and his songs are a huge part of the soundtrack for millions of rock n roll fans all over the world. It's such an honor to support Ted and to connect with music fans across America this summer," says Steve Harris, vocalist.

The tour will kick off on July 13th at Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL and conclude on August 20th at Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK. See the dates below:

7/13 @ Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL

7/15 @ Peabody Auditorium in Daytona Beach, FL

7/18 @ City Hall Live in Brandon, MS

7/20 @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, IN

7/22 @ The Mill in Terre Haute, IN

7/23 @ New Barn Theater in Mt. Vernon, KY

7/25 @ Kodak Center in Rochester, NY

7/26 @ Keswick Theater in Glenside, PA

7/27 @ Penn's Peak in Jim Thorpe, PA

7/29 @ Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL

7/30 @ RiverPark Center in Owensboro, KY

8/2 @ Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ

8/3 @ American Music Theatre in Lancaster, PA

8/6 @ The Adelphia Music Hall in Marietta, OH

8/9 @ The Temple Theatre in Saginaw, MI

8/10 @ Rose Music Center in Huber Heights, OH

8/11 @ Freedom Hill Ampitheater in Detroit, MI

8/12 @ Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL

8/13 @ Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL

8/14 @ Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL

8/15 @ Lexington Village Theatre in Lexington, MI

8/16 @ Lexington Village Theatre in Lexington, MI

8/18 @ Ford Arena (Ford Park) in Beaumont, TX

8/20 @ Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK

