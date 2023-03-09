Hot Mulligan Share Shhh! Golf Is On Visualizers To Announce Album

Cover art

(Big Picture Media) Hot Mulligan have released a visualizer for their new single "Shhh! Golf Is On", which comes from their forthcoming new album 'Why Would I Watch' out May 12 via Wax Bodega.



Produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes, 'Why Would I Watch' is Hot Mulligan at their loudest, their poppiest, and, ultimately, their most poignant: twinkly Midwestern emo guitars and mathy, synthy-heavy rhythms, Tades Sanville's sandpaper vocals and indelible melodies. This lightning-in-a-bottle kinetic energy is encompassed on the aforementioned first single and in true Hot Mulligan fashion, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal an intense honesty that could get written off if you don't pay attention.



Therein lies the true magic of Hot Mulligan, the push and pull of puns and pathos that might seem diametrically opposed at first but actually intersect to perfectly encapsulate life in a heavy, ADD-addled world.



The band don't consider these groundbreaking topics, opting for more measured and at times resigned realism to deal with the melancholia and malaise of life's ups and downs. "No one who's depressed is crying all the time," Sanville says. "The media likes to portray deep depression as sadness, but most of the time it's indifference. That works its way into alternative comedy and sh*tposting. The two cultures collide perfectly. The titles are the sh*tposts and the songs are what everyone in this position actually feels."



"Shhh! Golf is on" is about my mom. I'm asking her to die. Every time I hear about her, she's a worse person than before," says Tades on the song.

'Why Would I Watch' tracklisting

1. Shouldn't Have a Leg Hole But I Do

2. It's a Family Movie She Hates Her Dad

3. And I Smoke

4. This Song is Called it's Called What's it Called

5. No Shoes in the Coffee Shop (Or Socks)

6. Christ Alive My Toe Dammit Hurts

7. Betty

8. Cock Party 2 (Better Than The First)

9. Shhhh! Golf is On

10. Gans Media Retro Games

11. Smahccked My Head Awf

12. John "The Rock" Cena, Can You Smell What the Undertaker

Related Stories

More Hot Mulligan News