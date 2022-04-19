Hugh Cornwell Announces Moments Of Madness Album And Tour

Hugh Cornwell has announced that he will be releasing his tenth solo album, entitled "Moments of Madness", on October 7th and will be launching a UK Tour this fall to support the effort.

He said of what fans can expect from the new record, "It's like I've got a stew pot of sounds where I've put in a bit of Joe Meek, a bit of Lou Reed, a flavour of The Doors, a bit of this, a bit of that and I mix it all up and it tastes good. I'm like a cook when I make records in that I don't follow any recipe."

Cornwell will be kicking off the UK tour on November 4th in Milton Keynes at Stables and it will run until December 3rd where it wraps up at the Lemon Tree in Aderdeen. See the dates below:

MILTON KEYNES, STABLES

FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022

HULL, TOWER BALLROOM

SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2022

EXETER, PHOENIX

WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2022

SOUTHAMPTON, THE 1865

THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER 2022

CARDIFF, Y PLAS

FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2022

BRIGHTON, CONCORDE 2

SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2022

BRISTOL, THE FLEECE

SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2022

LINCOLN, PLATFORM

WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022

BURY ST EDMUNDS, THE APEX

THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2022

NEWCASTLE, WYLAM BREWERY

FRIDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2022

LEEDS, BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB

SATURDAY 19 NOVEMEBER 2022

CHESTER, LIVE ROOMS

SUNDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2022

SOUTHEND, CHINNERY'S

WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2022

ISLINGTON, ASSEMBLEY HALL

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2022

BILSTON, THE ROBIN

FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2022

MANCHESTER, GORILLA

SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2022

THE VENUE, DERBY

SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2022

CARLISLE, THE OLD FIRE STATION

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2022

EDINBURGH, LA BELLE ANGELE

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER 2022

GLASGOW, THE GARAGE

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER 2022

LEMON TREE, ABERDEEN

SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER 2022

