Hugh Cornwell Announces Moments Of Madness Album And Tour

Hugh Cornwell has announced that he will be releasing his tenth solo album, entitled "Moments of Madness", on October 7th and will be launching a UK Tour this fall to support the effort.
He said of what fans can expect from the new record, "It's like I've got a stew pot of sounds where I've put in a bit of Joe Meek, a bit of Lou Reed, a flavour of The Doors, a bit of this, a bit of that and I mix it all up and it tastes good. I'm like a cook when I make records in that I don't follow any recipe."
Cornwell will be kicking off the UK tour on November 4th in Milton Keynes at Stables and it will run until December 3rd where it wraps up at the Lemon Tree in Aderdeen. See the dates below:
MILTON KEYNES, STABLES
FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022
HULL, TOWER BALLROOM
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2022
EXETER, PHOENIX
WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2022
SOUTHAMPTON, THE 1865
THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER 2022
CARDIFF, Y PLAS
FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2022
BRIGHTON, CONCORDE 2
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2022
BRISTOL, THE FLEECE
SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2022
LINCOLN, PLATFORM
WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022
BURY ST EDMUNDS, THE APEX
THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2022
NEWCASTLE, WYLAM BREWERY
FRIDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2022
LEEDS, BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB
SATURDAY 19 NOVEMEBER 2022
CHESTER, LIVE ROOMS
SUNDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2022
SOUTHEND, CHINNERY'S
WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2022
ISLINGTON, ASSEMBLEY HALL
THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2022
BILSTON, THE ROBIN
FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2022
MANCHESTER, GORILLA
SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2022
THE VENUE, DERBY
SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2022
CARLISLE, THE OLD FIRE STATION
WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2022
EDINBURGH, LA BELLE ANGELE
THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER 2022
GLASGOW, THE GARAGE
FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER 2022
LEMON TREE, ABERDEEN
SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER 2022
Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more
Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more
Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more
Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022
Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders