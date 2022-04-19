.

Hugh Cornwell Announces Moments Of Madness Album And Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 04-18-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hugh Cornwell

Hugh Cornwell has announced that he will be releasing his tenth solo album, entitled "Moments of Madness", on October 7th and will be launching a UK Tour this fall to support the effort.

He said of what fans can expect from the new record, "It's like I've got a stew pot of sounds where I've put in a bit of Joe Meek, a bit of Lou Reed, a flavour of The Doors, a bit of this, a bit of that and I mix it all up and it tastes good. I'm like a cook when I make records in that I don't follow any recipe."

Cornwell will be kicking off the UK tour on November 4th in Milton Keynes at Stables and it will run until December 3rd where it wraps up at the Lemon Tree in Aderdeen. See the dates below:

MILTON KEYNES, STABLES
FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022

HULL, TOWER BALLROOM
SATURDAY 5 NOVEMBER 2022

EXETER, PHOENIX
WEDNESDAY 9 NOVEMBER 2022

SOUTHAMPTON, THE 1865
THURSDAY 10 NOVEMBER 2022

CARDIFF, Y PLAS
FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2022

BRIGHTON, CONCORDE 2
SATURDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2022

BRISTOL, THE FLEECE
SUNDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2022

LINCOLN, PLATFORM
WEDNESDAY 16 NOVEMBER 2022

BURY ST EDMUNDS, THE APEX
THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER 2022

NEWCASTLE, WYLAM BREWERY
FRIDAY 18 NOVEMBER 2022

LEEDS, BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB
SATURDAY 19 NOVEMEBER 2022

CHESTER, LIVE ROOMS
SUNDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2022

SOUTHEND, CHINNERY'S
WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER 2022

ISLINGTON, ASSEMBLEY HALL
THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2022

BILSTON, THE ROBIN
FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2022

MANCHESTER, GORILLA
SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2022

THE VENUE, DERBY
SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2022

CARLISLE, THE OLD FIRE STATION
WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER 2022

EDINBURGH, LA BELLE ANGELE
THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER 2022

GLASGOW, THE GARAGE
FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER 2022

LEMON TREE, ABERDEEN
SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER 2022

Related Stories
Hugh Cornwell Announces Moments Of Madness Album And Tour

News > Hugh Cornwell

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more

Dance Gavin Dance's Tim Feerick Passes Away- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Streams 'High Plains Drifter'- David Bowie- more

Alex Van Halen Recently Attempted To Organize Van Halen Tour- Soundgarden and Nirvana Members Launch New Supergroup- Slash- more

Journey's Don't Stop Believin' Added To National Recording Registry- Queen's Brian May Covers Buddy Holly Classic- more

advertisement
Reviews

Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!

Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End

Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Products Edition Spring 2022

Caught In The Act: Animals As Leaders