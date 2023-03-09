Hunter Hayes Shares Two New Songs

(The Syndicate) Hunter Hayes released "Victory" and "About a Boy" today, from his upcoming album Red Sky, due April 21.
In discussing the upbeat and moving "Victory," Hayes said, "'Victory' is the final song on the 'Red Sky' track listing because it's an appreciation for all the parts of your past that made you who you are today. It is a celebration of growth. This song sums up 'Red Sky' as a chapter and makes a commitment to move forward with a new outlook." Watch the lyric video below.
In discussing "About a Boy," he added, "'About a Boy' is about the challenge of accepting mistakes and confronting regret, while also acknowledging what you could've done better. It's written from several different perspectives and goes from recognizing that someone deserves better, to offering apologies for what you wish you could change," - Stream via DSPs here.
The double single follows the announcement of his U.S. headlining Red Sky Tour, which kicks off on May 3 in San Diego and hits Anaheim, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Charleston, D.C., Philly, New York, Chicago, and more. Find the full dates below.
05/03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
05/04 - Temecula, CA @ Rhythm on the Vine/South Coast Winery
05/05 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
05/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
05/11 - Austin, TX @ Scott Inn
05/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
05/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
05/16 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
05/18 - Washington, DC @ 6th & I
05/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Keswick
05/20 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC
05/22 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
05/23 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
05/24 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
05/26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
05/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian
05/30 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic
05/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
06/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam
06/03 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theatre
