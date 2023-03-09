Hunter Hayes Shares Two New Songs

(The Syndicate) Hunter Hayes released "Victory" and "About a Boy" today, from his upcoming album Red Sky, due April 21.



In discussing the upbeat and moving "Victory," Hayes said, "'Victory' is the final song on the 'Red Sky' track listing because it's an appreciation for all the parts of your past that made you who you are today. It is a celebration of growth. This song sums up 'Red Sky' as a chapter and makes a commitment to move forward with a new outlook." Watch the lyric video below.



In discussing "About a Boy," he added, "'About a Boy' is about the challenge of accepting mistakes and confronting regret, while also acknowledging what you could've done better. It's written from several different perspectives and goes from recognizing that someone deserves better, to offering apologies for what you wish you could change," - Stream via DSPs here.



The double single follows the announcement of his U.S. headlining Red Sky Tour, which kicks off on May 3 in San Diego and hits Anaheim, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Charleston, D.C., Philly, New York, Chicago, and more. Find the full dates below.

05/03 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

05/04 - Temecula, CA @ Rhythm on the Vine/South Coast Winery

05/05 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

05/10 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

05/11 - Austin, TX @ Scott Inn

05/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/14 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

05/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/16 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/18 - Washington, DC @ 6th & I

05/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Keswick

05/20 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

05/22 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

05/23 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

05/24 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

05/26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

05/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian

05/30 - Chicago, IL @ The Vic

05/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

06/01 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

06/03 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theatre

