.

In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50 Hitting Movie Theaters

10-10-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50 Hitting Movie Theaters
Film poster

(ARPR) King Crimson is the subject of the new feature documentary titled "In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50", which is releasing in select U.S. theaters on October 19th.

The film will also receive a worldwide one-night-only digital event release on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2022, to follow its world premiere at SXSW in March.

Directed by Toby Amies (The Man Whose Mind Exploded), "In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50" began as a straightforward documentary about the cult rock band King Crimson as it turned 50, and became an inspiring and humorous exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives. Watch the trailer below:

Related Stories


In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50 Hitting Movie Theaters

Foreigner And King Crimson Legend Ian McDonald Dead At 75

Fifty Shades of Crimson- Robert Fripp and King Crimson Book Hits Stores

King Crimson Announce Music Is Our Friend Summer Tour

Former King Crimson Star Gordon Haskell Dead At 74

King Crimson Music and Merch

News > King Crimson

advertisement

Day In Rock

Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani- Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency- more

Blink-182 Appear To Be Up To Something- Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen- more

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

advertisement

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

Latest News

Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani

Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency

Cage Fight Reveal Video For Song Featuring The Late Trevor Strnad

Black Veil Brides Share 'The Mourning' EP Details

Queensryche Release 'Hold On' Video

INXS In The Studio For Kick's 35th Anniversary

Sator Premiere 'Brown Eyed Son' Video

Blur's Dave Rowntree Shares Devil's Island Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.