In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50 Hitting Movie Theaters
(ARPR) King Crimson is the subject of the new feature documentary titled "In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50", which is releasing in select U.S. theaters on October 19th.
The film will also receive a worldwide one-night-only digital event release on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2022, to follow its world premiere at SXSW in March.
Directed by Toby Amies (The Man Whose Mind Exploded), "In the Court of the Crimson King, King Crimson at 50" began as a straightforward documentary about the cult rock band King Crimson as it turned 50, and became an inspiring and humorous exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives. Watch the trailer below:
