Todd Rundgren Previews King Crimson Tribute Album With '21st Century Schizoid Man'

(Glass Onyon) Todd Rundgren's explosive take on king crimson's "21st Century Schizoid Man" previews the forthcoming star-studded King Crimson tribute album that will arrive next month.

Album features performances by King Crimson alumni Mel Collins and Jakko M. Jakszyk as well as thrash guitar god Chris Poland, Deep Purple's Ian Paice, Rainbow's Joe Lynn Turner, Dream Theater's James LaBrie, Cactus's Carmine Appice and more!

It's one of the most groundbreaking debut albums of all-time, a monster of innovative musical composition and thought-provoking lyrics whose appeal and creative influence has not only endured though generations but has expanded since its initial release in 1969. In The Court Of The Crimson King is a magnum opus like no other in rock history and now an all-star gathering of rock music royalty have come together to recreate the masterpiece in its entirety!

It begins with a spectacular version of the lead off track, a mind-blowing, sonic soul-crushing blast called "21st Century Schizoid Man," which features vocals by Rock Hall Of Fame inductee Todd Rundgren as well as theatrical legend Arthur "God Of Hellfire" Brown alongside former King Crimson saxophonist Mel Collins, guitarist Chris Poland and drummer Ian Paice. Together this extraordinarily talented quartet breathe vicious new life into the song. Rundgren's vocal performance is nothing short of deliriously demented as he takes on the twisted psyche of King Crimson's shattered mirror image of modern man. The single is released today on all music platforms to herald the imminent arrival of the full tribute album.

Drummer Paice recalls "I had the great privilege of seeing Crimson live in London just after the first album was released, a really inventive, wonderful band. We in Deep Purple thought they were really great!"

Set for release on April 19, Reimagining The Court Of The Crimson King unites an astounding mix of musical virtuosos and creative collaborators that's as eclectic and far-reaching as King Crimson's own noble cortege. Guests include all of those mentioned above plus current King Crimson vocalist/guitarist Jakko Jakszyk, Joe Lynn Turner, James LaBrie, Marty Friedman, and Carmine Appice. Adding to this stellar lineup are rock and prog giants such as Steve Hillage, known for his work with Gong, and Jah Wobble, the post-punk bass maestro and PIL & Eno collaborator; and the Hawkwind alumni trifecta of Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, and Nik Turner, infusing the project with a cosmic touch!

This album is not just a tribute; it's a celebration and reinvention of a musical masterpiece, bringing together the past, present, and future of rock music. Don't miss this unparalleled musical journey.

Track List:

1. 21st Century Schizoid Man feat. Todd Rundgren, Arthur Brown, Mel Collins, Chris Poland & Ian Paice

2. I Talk To The Wind feat. Mel Collins, Django Jakszyk & Jakko M Jakszyk

3. Epitaph feat. Alan Davey, Paul Rudolph, Nik Turner, Adam Hamilton & Danny Faulkner

4. Moonchild feat. Joe Lynn Turner, Marty Friedman, Jah Wobble & Chester Thompson

5. The Court Of The Crimson King feat. James LaBrie, Carmine Appice & Steve Hillage

BONUS TRACKS [CD ONLY]

6. 21st Century Schizoid Man feat. Arthur Brown, Brian Auger, Chris Poland & Ian Paice

7. 21st Century Schizoid Man (Instrumental Version)

