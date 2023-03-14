Incendiary Share New Single 'Bite The Hook' and Announce Album

Album art

Incendiary have shared their brand new single, "Bite The Hook", to celebrate the announcement that their new album, "Change The Way You Think About Pain," will arrive on May 26th.

Vocalist Brendan Garrone had this to say, "Much of the content of the record deals with the idea of pain, specifically pain avoidance. 'Bite the Hook' is about the struggles one faces when letting something fester and go unresolved. The song's aggression and vibe sets the tone for the rest of the record."

Guitarist Brian Audley said of the album, "The goal with this album was to refine our songwriting and deliver it more aggressively. The expectation for a hardcore band on their fourth LP may be to start sanding the edges off and becoming more polished and anthemic.

"We wanted to go the complete opposite direction and make them sharper. Will Putney understood the assignment from the first day we stepped into his studio. He helped us execute on our goal by bringing out the most aggressive elements for the abrasive production the songs called for."

Tracklisting:

"Bite the Hook"

"Jesus Bones"

"Echo of Nothing"

"Host/Parasite"

"Lie of Liberty"

"C.T.E."

"Collision"

"Rats in the Cellar"

"Santosha (Illusion of the Self)"

"Change the Way You Think About Pain"

Related Stories

More Incendiary News