Jeff Rouse's The Gemini Affair Release 'We Love The Night' Video

(OMG) Jeff Rouse's Dark, Post-Punk Project The Gemini Affair have released their 3rd single, "We Love The Night" which comes from their upcoming EP release "To...."

"We love the night was written and recorded before the world that I knew was shut down. To say that feels like old news. And to look back it feels like I was a different person. I have always been attracted to darkness of the night and had also been attracted to the darkness in people as well. There is something about feeling invisible and invincible that the darkness brings. What I now see is that living in the light doesn't necessarily mean the darkness is who and how I have to live. Black will always be the color that I wear and that shade will always be prevalent when the songs appear. We Love The Night was born in the dark. But I think what comes through is that trying to find the light is worth the fight," says Jeff Rouse

Described as "The Cult meet The Cure in a back alley Seattle street fight!," The Gemini Affair have received strong praise from Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, and radio stations like KJR 950 AM and KISW 99.9 FM. The Gemini Affair have a new six-song EP "To..." cut, mixed and mastered for fans, and set for release from G4L Records.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready debuted the EP's first single, "You're Perfect," on his boutique vinyl record label Hockeytalkter, and on Sirius XM Radio Pearl Jam Channel. All songs and upcoming EP "To..." are being released digitally by G4L Records.

What They're Saying: "The members of Seattle's The Gemini Affair are not only incredible musicians, but they are dear friends of mine. I've been fortunate to share the stage with Jeff Rouse & Keith Ash countless times, and I'm stoked to release a single with them!" - Mike McCready, Pearl Jam

"Jeff worked very hard to find his sound on this brilliant record. The confluence of his post-punk heroes 'The Cure" and ' Killing Joke', mixed with the straight-up rock n roll motherf***er that he is, makes for the really godamn epic 'Gemini."

- Duff McKagan, Guns N' Roses/ Loaded

The Gemini Affair are a Seattle based band founded by Jeff Rouse. Members include: Jeff Rouse: Vocals, Guitar (Member of Duff McKagan's Loaded (Bass, Backup Vocals), Alien Crime Syndicate, Fozzy, Vendetta Red). He has also shared the stage with Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), Corey Taylor (Slipknot/ Stone Sour), Mike McCready (Pearl Jam), Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, QOTSA, Mad Season), Ann and Nancy Wilson (Heart) and many more at major festivals and shows worldwide.

Keith Ash: Bass (Star Anna, Guessing Game)

Donn Gunn: Drums (Death Cab for Cutie, Peter Frampton, Soundgarden, King Crimson)

Ryan Waters: Guitar (Sade, Heart, Liv Warfield)

Davey French: Guitar (Everclear)

