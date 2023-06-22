Jeff Symonds Tributes Obscure 1966 Bob Dylan Songs

(ElectraCast) Jeff Symonds' latest ElectraCast Records release pays tribute to Bob Dylan by rescuing some of Bob's greatest but obscure 1966 songs. The three song EP also serves as a companion to Jeff's ElectraCast Podcast "50 Years Of Music" with co-hosts Tim Plaehn and Ben Barton.



The Deep Dive - 50 Years of Music (Dylan '66) ties into the concept of the podcast as "a roadmap through the history of the music of our lives." Once ElectraCast signed the podcast and then Jeff, the chance to combine the two worlds was too good to pass up.

Jeff cut three of Bob Dylan's "lost" songs from 1966 all in one day. "Dylan was moving so fast in '66 that some incredible songs got forgotten. Because Dylan is such a touchstone for the three of us, I thought it would be fun to start with him as a way to kick off the project," said Jeff, who plays guitars, keys, drums and sings on the tracks, joined by friends James DePrato, Pie Fiorentino, Michael Romanowski, and Adam Rossi.

1966 is considered by many to be the peak moment in Dylan's career; the EP, being released on Blonde On Blonde's original release date, features three phenomenal Dylan songs, and deliberately highlights songs that even some Dylan fans might have missed.



Track one, "Tell Me Momma" was the kickoff track of Dylan's most infamous electric set which shocked England that May.



Track two is Jeff's take on "One of Us Must Know (Sooner or Later)" from Blonde on Blonde.



Wrapping up the three-track EP is "She's Your Lover Now," a Blonde On Blonde outtake long treasured by Dylan fanatics.

ElectraCast also recently re-released Jeff's 2020 album riverrun. His latest single, "48 Lines About 12 Men," was released on March 17th with second solo album on the way, as the 50 Years of Music podcast is approaching its 150th episode.

