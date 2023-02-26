Josey Scott Returns with New Band Shade Violent

Original Saliva frontman Josey Scott is launching a new band called Shade Violent that features his stepson Dylan on rhythm guitar, and friends from his home in Oklahoma.

Scott broke the news during an interview with That Fuzzing Rock Show. He said (via Blabbermouth), We're just in the process of writing the record right now. And we're just now getting in the studio and starting to figure some things out. We've done a couple of shows, a couple of start-up shows... But, yeah, we're just getting it together and sort of sussing things out."

Josey said of the aim of the project, "My mission is to get back to that kid in Memphis. One of my favorite producers, Malcolm Springer, in Nashville, said, 'Where's that kid that used to run around with a green notebook full of lyrics under his arm and the backpack and the black blazer? Where's that kid at?' And that's exactly where I'm trying to find my way back to that kid. I'm trying to find a way back to that first love, why I fell in love with music in the first place and why I think music is so beautiful and so moving.

"I'm working with ScatteredBrains, a producer out of Nashville. And he told me, he said, 'This is an opportunity for you to tell your story. That's what this is about.

"At 50, when you've gone through your first arc of a musical career. You've done some wonderful things, and you've been through some horrible things.' And he said, 'It's time for you to tell your story.'

"And I think that's... My mission is to get back to why I fell in love with music in the first place and to tell my story and to join those two hands together."

He also said, "I'm definitely planning on dropping a single in the next three to four months, definitely. I just want to pay more attention to the music and make sure that everything is right and perfect this time, because it's a privilege and an honor to kind of finally be in the driver's seat and be the captain of my own soul and not have to answer to the whims of others. Which I'm badmouthing that in any kind of way. I just want a chance, like I said, to tell my story."

The band also just announced on their recently launched Facebook page that they will headlining the third night of Rawk The River Music Festival in Tahlequah, OK on June 17th.

