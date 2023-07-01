Judas Priest Legend KK Downing Announces New KK's Priest Album

(ForTheWin) On the blazing heels of their highly-lauded 2021 debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner - which debuted within the Top 20 on charts in the United States, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Finland and more - KK's Priest return to sin again with their savage sophomore offering, The Sinner Rides Again, out September 29, 2023 via their new label home, Austrian rock and metal empire Napalm Records.



With The Sinner Rides Again, the powerhouse heavy metal amalgamation of iconic Judas Priest alum and GRAMMY Award winning/nominated musicians K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim "Ripper" Owens (vocals), along with A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums), double down on the ripping melodic force of their debut - which Metal Hammer UK dubbed "hugely enjoyable" and Metal Injection cited as boasting "catchy hooks and plenty of guitar wizardry". The Sinner Rides Again wields nine tracks of pure hellfire, produced and written by Downing and mixed/mastered by Jacob Hansen.



Today, fans can experience an early taste of The Sinner Rides Again via the blistering first single "One More Shot At Glory". The track evokes a high-stakes battle with heroic chants and double bass, setting the stage for a spine-tingling guitar solo! The track is accompanied by an intense, high quality music video.



K.K. Downing says about The Sinner Rides Again: "To continue the legacy of the traditional rock and metal that I have been so fortunate to be a part of for over 50 years, this latest album, The Sinner Rides Again, has been created to take the listener on a journey that is both real and fictional with its characters, although sometimes ambiguous. These songs allow the imaginations of all fans of this wonderful genre of music to escape reality and join with us to continue our heavy metal experience into the future."

