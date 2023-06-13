.

Katie Jacoby Shares Cover Of T. Rex 'Cosmic Dancer'

06-13-2023

(Royal Potato Family) Katie Jacoby, the violinist and singer-songwriter known for being the touring violinist with The Who, has shared her cover of T. Rex's "Cosmic Dancer." The track features an all-star cast of musicians including Scott Metzger of Joe Russo's Almost Dead, LaMP and WOLF!, Dave Dreiwitz of JRAD and Ween, and Josh Dion of Paris Monster, as well as a string quartet with Katie leading on violin. It was recorded at Restoration Sound in Brooklyn, NY by Lorenzo Wolff.

"I've always been a fan of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, and I think 'Cosmic Dancer' is one of the most beautiful songs ever. Tony Visconti's gorgeous string arrangement is a big part of that, and I love how the lyrics straddle both the playful and the profound," says Jacoby. "In my rendition, I wanted to capture the original analog warmth of the track while also highlighting the strings."

"Cosmic Dancer" is available now from Royal Potato Family on all streaming platforms and with a video filmed by Daniel Jaffe. Katie will be on tour with The Who this summer across Europe and the UK. Watch the video below:

