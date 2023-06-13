Katie Jacoby Shares Cover Of T. Rex 'Cosmic Dancer'

(Royal Potato Family) Katie Jacoby, the violinist and singer-songwriter known for being the touring violinist with The Who, has shared her cover of T. Rex's "Cosmic Dancer." The track features an all-star cast of musicians including Scott Metzger of Joe Russo's Almost Dead, LaMP and WOLF!, Dave Dreiwitz of JRAD and Ween, and Josh Dion of Paris Monster, as well as a string quartet with Katie leading on violin. It was recorded at Restoration Sound in Brooklyn, NY by Lorenzo Wolff.
"I've always been a fan of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, and I think 'Cosmic Dancer' is one of the most beautiful songs ever. Tony Visconti's gorgeous string arrangement is a big part of that, and I love how the lyrics straddle both the playful and the profound," says Jacoby. "In my rendition, I wanted to capture the original analog warmth of the track while also highlighting the strings."
"Cosmic Dancer" is available now from Royal Potato Family on all streaming platforms and with a video filmed by Daniel Jaffe. Katie will be on tour with The Who this summer across Europe and the UK. Watch the video below:
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Get Animated For 'That Was Then' Video
Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest
Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen
The Black Dahlia Murder, Chelsea Grin Fall Tour Announced
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart
Girlschool Release 'It Is What It Is' Video
The Cult Announces Western U.S. Fall Tour
My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Launches Limited-Edition Shields Blender Pedal