Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain Lead Tortuga Music Festival Lineup

Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Shania Twain have been named as the headliners for Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival that will be taking place April 14-16, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
They will be joined by Wade Bowen, Deana Carter, Ashley Cooke, Alexandra Kay, Dee Jay Silver, Niko Moon, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Shane Profitt, Jameson Rodgers, Brittney Spencer, and Cole Swindell will also perform on the festival's main stage.
The lineup for the Sunset Stage includes Lauren Alaina, Tyler Braden, Collie Buddz, DJ Rock, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Wiz Khalifa, Mike., Justin Moore, Kylie Morgan, Pecos & The Rooftops, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, The Wallflowers, Tropidelic, and Brett Young.
The festival will also feature a stage dedicated to emerging acts based out of Nashville, the Next From Nashville Stage. The lineup for this stage includes Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Booth, Mackenzie Carpenter, Erin Kinsey, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, Catie Offerman, Aaron Raitiere, Frank Ray, Red Clay Strays, and Alana Springsteen. This stage will also feature a special performance from Ray Wylie Hubbard.
Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18th at 10am ET.
