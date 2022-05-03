Killswitch Engage Offshoot Lybica Share Debut Songs

Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley assumes guitar duties in the band Lybica, who have just released a brand new double single "Palatial" and "Ferment."
Foley had this to say, "These tunes were two early ones that came together when we first started jamming, so it's fitting that they're the first songs we're sharing with everyone. I think they sum up what we're all about, blending loud with soft, heavy with hooks."
Lybica have also revealed that they will release their debut album later this year via Metal Blade Records. Watch the official video for "Palatial" video below:
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more
Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more
Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more
Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more
Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album
Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago
Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour
Randy Rhoads Recalls Early Days With Ozzy Osbourne
Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online
Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert
Supergroup Valerian Sun Premiere 'The Burnout' Video
Sunsleeper Share New Song 'Currents'
Singled Out: Don't Panic's Time Machine
Ozzy Osbourne's Family Now Have Covid
Rammstein Announce Initial Dates For Stadium Tour