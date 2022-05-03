Killswitch Engage Offshoot Lybica Share Debut Songs

Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley assumes guitar duties in the band Lybica, who have just released a brand new double single "Palatial" and "Ferment."

Foley had this to say, "These tunes were two early ones that came together when we first started jamming, so it's fitting that they're the first songs we're sharing with everyone. I think they sum up what we're all about, blending loud with soft, heavy with hooks."

Lybica have also revealed that they will release their debut album later this year via Metal Blade Records. Watch the official video for "Palatial" video below:

