.

King Garbage Stream New Song 'Monster Truck'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

King Garbage

King Garbage have shared their brand new song "Monster Truck". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Heavy Metal Greasy Love", which will arrive on April 1st.

Vic Dimotsis had this to say, "This song is less 'sea salt' and more 'salt of the earth'. It makes more sense 100 miles outside of any major city and may be one of the few songs ever written to use 'truck nuts' in the chorus.

"Truck Nuts glisten off the back bumper, swinging low with challenging and poetic weight. In the American South, a truck is not just a truck, but an idea. Curiosity shakes its leathery wings in this Joel Seger Springsteen high test musical theater redline onesie, with stars down the sleeves, blow your tailfeathers off type alpha Stevie Nicks with no intent on ever returning from said pyrotechnics." Stream the song below:

Related Stories
King Garbage Stream New Song 'Monster Truck'

News > King Garbage

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Vedder Jams Tom Petty Classics With Heartbreakers Star- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Share 'Searching For My Love' Video- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more

Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago