King Garbage Stream New Song 'Monster Truck'

King Garbage have shared their brand new song "Monster Truck". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Heavy Metal Greasy Love", which will arrive on April 1st.

Vic Dimotsis had this to say, "This song is less 'sea salt' and more 'salt of the earth'. It makes more sense 100 miles outside of any major city and may be one of the few songs ever written to use 'truck nuts' in the chorus.

"Truck Nuts glisten off the back bumper, swinging low with challenging and poetic weight. In the American South, a truck is not just a truck, but an idea. Curiosity shakes its leathery wings in this Joel Seger Springsteen high test musical theater redline onesie, with stars down the sleeves, blow your tailfeathers off type alpha Stevie Nicks with no intent on ever returning from said pyrotechnics." Stream the song below:

