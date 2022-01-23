King's X's Ty Tabor Releasing 'Shades' Album In March

King's X star Ty Tabor has announced that Rat Pak Records will be releasing his brand new solo album, which will be entitled "Shades", on March 4th.
"Shades" will be Tabor's 11th solo album and will include 10 new song, as well as 3 bonus tracks. Ty had this to say, "When it comes to what I write for solo material, I don't really think about bands or anything like that.
"These new songs explore different sides of life and death. I was dealing with the recent loss of my dad when some of this was written. There are lighter moments mixed in to keep it from being too focused on loss or sadness.
"I also resurrected a couple of old ideas that weren't ready until now. I just write music that makes me happy, and I've ended up with an album I really love!"
