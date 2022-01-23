King's X's Ty Tabor Releasing 'Shades' Album In March

Shades album cover art

King's X star Ty Tabor has announced that Rat Pak Records will be releasing his brand new solo album, which will be entitled "Shades", on March 4th.

"Shades" will be Tabor's 11th solo album and will include 10 new song, as well as 3 bonus tracks. Ty had this to say, "When it comes to what I write for solo material, I don't really think about bands or anything like that.

"These new songs explore different sides of life and death. I was dealing with the recent loss of my dad when some of this was written. There are lighter moments mixed in to keep it from being too focused on loss or sadness.

"I also resurrected a couple of old ideas that weren't ready until now. I just write music that makes me happy, and I've ended up with an album I really love!"

Shades Tracklist

01 Come Home02 Shallow03 Your Fantasy04 What You're Thinking05 Sister Genocide06 Best Day in a While07 Insane08 One Drop of Water09 Doesn't Linger10 Leaves Falling Down11 Ashes - (Bonus Track) [CD & Digital Download only]12 Political Nonsense - (Bonus Track) [CD & Digital Download only]13 Ashes (Acoustic) - (Bonus Track) [CD & Digital Download only]

Related Stories

News > Ty Tabor