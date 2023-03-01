Kingsmen Premiere 'Diamondize' Video

(Cosa Nostra) Providence, RI, hard rock quintet Kingsmen have unveiled their new single and music video for their track "Diamondize". The single is taken from the band's upcoming new album 'Bones Don't Lie' set for release on Friday, March 31 via Sharptone Records.
Speaking on today's release, guitarist Tim Lucier comments: "'Diamondize' was written with the mindset of experimenting with soundscapes on a different level than the band has used in the past. We wanted to deliver a heavy message that affirms no matter the pressure of self-doubt, there is always a way to cut through the tough times. From pickaxes to crushing distorted percussion, we bring you 'Diamondize'."
Fans will have their chance to see Kingsmen hit the stage across the US later this month on the Bones Don't Lie Tour with special guests Rise Among Rivals and Zonezero on select dates.
Bones Don't Lie Tour
March 23 - Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
March 24 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
March 25 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground
March 26 - Manchester, NH @ Jewel Music Venue
March 28 - Providence, RI @ Alchemy*
March 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows*
March 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts*
March 31 - Baltimore, MD @ Angels Rock Bar (Explicit Content)*
April 1 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC*
April 2- Lakewood, OH @ The Foundry*
April 4 - Toledo, OH @ The Ottawa Tavern*
April 5 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge*
April 6 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle*
April 7 - Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups*
April 8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Black Forge Coffee*
* with Zonezero
