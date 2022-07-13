Kirk Fletcher Shares 'Heartache By The Pound'

Kirk Fletcher has shared a lyric video for the title track of his long awaited seventh studio album, "Heartache By The Pound," which comes out Friday, July 29.

It was produced by Fletcher at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. He had this to say, "My family is from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and I remember visiting them as a kid.

"My uncle would play Little Milton and Bobby 'Blue' Bland. Everyone felt good. The song has the feeling of a summer barbeque in the South. Blues music comforts you. We all go through heartache, but we have people like myself who make music to help us through." Watch the lyric video below:

