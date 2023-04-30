KK's Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show

Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing has announced that his new band KK's Priest will be playing their debut live show at his venue, KK's Steel Mill in Wolverhampton, UK on July 6th.

Downing if joined in the group by former Judas Priest frontman Ripper Owens, AJ Mills, Tony Newton and Sean Elg and they will be performing new material as well as songs from their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, and Priest favorites.

KK's Priest have also recruited former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno and Tailgunner to support them on the bill. Downing had this to say, "It's been far too long! But I am stoked to say that KKs Priest will once again have the honour playing our first ever gig at the Steelmill on July 6, the perfect venue with the perfect audience.

"Metal has come home once more back to where it all started from, yes, the black country where the embryo was conceived all of those years ago. I am incredibly fortunate to have been a part of it all, I will look forward to seeing you all again, rest assured that it will be, 'Blood and Thunder,' with 'Hellfire Thunderbolts' and much more.

"We promise to make history together on this special occasion, see you then!!!"

