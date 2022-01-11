Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise

Lamb of God have announced that they are teaming up with Sixthman to launch the first-ever Headbangers Boat cruise that will be sailing October 31 - November 4, 2023, from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

The cruise will include two unique shows from Lamb of God, featuring a complete performance of their 2004 landmark third album, "Ashes of the Wake", in its entirety.

Fans will also be treated to performances from Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit For An Autopsy, and Lamb of God's Mark Morton (Solo Band), with special guest hosts Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman, Jamey Jasta's The Jasta Show, and more to be announced.

In addition, the fully immersive schedule of events will see members of Lamb of God hosting an array of activities including a Q&A conversation and photography show with vocalist Randy Blythe, a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz, and casino tournament with bassist John Campbell. All guests will receive a signed Lamb of God commemorative item, with a special cabin photo with Lamb of God available exclusively to pre-sale buyers.

"Imagine the sheer horror on the faces of all the happy families aboard, let's say, another cruise when they look across the sea and see GWAR decapitating someone on the main deck of a big-ass boat filled with a few thousand crazed metalheads," says Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe. "If there's any better reason to go on the Headbangers Boat, I can't think of one...well, that and all our other friends we've played shows on land with that will be joining us. It's gonna be a party for sure - see y'all somewhere in the Atlantic!"

"A thrash metal cruise vacation to the Bahamas? Hell yea! Headbangers Boat!," says Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton. "We're stoked about this one y'all! Join us in a celebration of the heavy metal movement that these bands and these fans have been building for the last two decades. Lots of incredible bands with some more surprises announcing soon. LFG!"

Join the pre-sale for Lamb of God's Headbangers Boat by November 3 to purchase your cabin before they're made available to the public on Friday, November 11 at 2p EST here.

