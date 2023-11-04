Fan Lost At Sea From Lamb Of God's Headbangers Boat Cruise

Tragedy struck Lamb Of God's Headbangers Boat Cruise on Friday, November 3rd, as a fan fell from the Norwegian Pearl, and a search and rescue effort was reportedly unsuccessful.

The inaugural cruise from Sixthman also featured performances from Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit For An Autopsy, and Lamb of God's Mark Morton (Solo Band) and was hosted by Jose Mangin and Riki Rachtman.

The Norwegian Cruise Line issued the following statement, "On the early morning of Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Norwegian Pearl was notified that a 41-year-old male guest went overboard while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami. The authorities have been notified and the United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation is underway. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

Lamb Of God shared, "We're deeply saddened to have learned that a member of our community was involved in a tragic incident. Sending love and light to their family and loved ones."

Sixthman said in a statement, "Norwegian Pearl was notified that one of our guests went overboard while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas. A search and rescue operation was conducted with support from the United States Coast Guard.

"The safety and security of our guests and crew will always be our number one priority. Our hearts go out to all involved in this incident, and we will continue to support those affected during this difficult time."

Co-host Riki Rachtman shared via social media, "I'm just gonna start by talking about this because it's something that weighs heavy on our heart and all the bands and all the people that were on the cruise. Unfortunately, somebody went over. There was a man overboard. And I know what I've heard and I'm not gonna share anything until it already comes out. But somebody went off the ship at about four o'clock in the morning. Everybody was devastated when we were woken up by the calls, and then they spent nine hours trying to find this person with the Coast Guard. And I get sentimental when I say this, but at about nine o'clock in the morning, they made the announcement that the search was called off. And when that happened, it was devastating and it hurt everybody when you walked around the ship."

He continued "This metal community, and I don't talk about this 'cause you know I love so many different genres of music, but the metal community, especially the people on this boat, is just that - it's a community - and we lost one of our own.

"My thoughts and prayers are for the families and friends and it was just so tragic."

Lambgoat here on Saturday afternoon (Nov 4), "Early this morning the Norwegian Pearl of Norwegian Cruise Line made its way into the port of Miami after the failed search to locate the missing 41-year-old male that went overboard in the early hour of November 3rd."

