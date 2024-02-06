Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour

Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced that they will be teaming up to launch a coheadline trek dubbed the Ashes Of Leviathan Tour that will feature support from Slayer icon Kerry King's new solo band and Malevolence, with Unearth appearing on select dates.
The North American arena and amphitheater Ashes Of Leviathan Tour will be kicking off July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX at the Texas Trust CU Theatre and will conclude on August 31st in Omaha, NE at the Astro Amphitheater.
The final stop will also mark the 20th anniversary of Lamb of God's biggest-selling album Ashes of the Wake and Mastodon's acclaimed sophomore album Leviathan, which will be both be celebrated on the tour.
The Ashes Of Leviathan Tour Routing:
Fri, Jul-19 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
Sat, Jul-20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sun, Jul 21 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Tue, Jul-23 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Wed, Jul-24 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater
Thu, Jul-25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat, Jul-27 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun, Jul-28 Richmond, VA Virgin Credit Union LIVE!
Tue, Jul-30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Wed, Jul-31 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
Thu, Aug 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat, Aug 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun, Aug-04 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Tue, Aug-06 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 08 Reading, PA Santander Arena **
Fri, Aug-09 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion **
Sat, Aug 10 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill **
Tue, Aug-13 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater
Thu, Aug 15 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Fri, Aug 16 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre
Sat, Aug 17 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center
Sun, Aug 18 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds
Wed, Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Fri, Aug 23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Sat, Aug 24 Rio Rancho NM Rio Rancho Events Center
Sun, Aug 25 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
Tue, Aug 27 Magna, UT The Great Saltair
Thu, Aug 29 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 31 Omaha, NE The Astro Amphitheater
**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth
