Lamb of God and Mastodon Plot Ashes Of Leviathan Tour

Lamb of God and Mastodon have announced that they will be teaming up to launch a coheadline trek dubbed the Ashes Of Leviathan Tour that will feature support from Slayer icon Kerry King's new solo band and Malevolence, with Unearth appearing on select dates.

The North American arena and amphitheater Ashes Of Leviathan Tour will be kicking off July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX at the Texas Trust CU Theatre and will conclude on August 31st in Omaha, NE at the Astro Amphitheater.

The final stop will also mark the 20th anniversary of Lamb of God's biggest-selling album Ashes of the Wake and Mastodon's acclaimed sophomore album Leviathan, which will be both be celebrated on the tour.

The Ashes Of Leviathan Tour Routing:

Fri, Jul-19 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sat, Jul-20 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun, Jul 21 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Tue, Jul-23 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Wed, Jul-24 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater

Thu, Jul-25 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat, Jul-27 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

Sun, Jul-28 Richmond, VA Virgin Credit Union LIVE!

Tue, Jul-30 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Wed, Jul-31 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Thu, Aug 01 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat, Aug 03 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Aug-04 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Tue, Aug-06 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 08 Reading, PA Santander Arena **

Fri, Aug-09 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion **

Sat, Aug 10 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill **

Tue, Aug-13 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

Thu, Aug 15 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Fri, Aug 16 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Events Centre

Sat, Aug 17 Kent, WA accesso ShoWare Center

Sun, Aug 18 Portland, OR Theatre of the Clouds

Wed, Aug 21 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

Fri, Aug 23 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat, Aug 24 Rio Rancho NM Rio Rancho Events Center

Sun, Aug 25 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

Tue, Aug 27 Magna, UT The Great Saltair

Thu, Aug 29 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 31 Omaha, NE The Astro Amphitheater

**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth

Related Stories

Fan Lost At Sea From Lamb Of God's Headbangers Boat Cruise

Lamb of God Share New Single 'Evidence' And Announce Documentary

P.O.D. Release 'DROP' Video Featuring Lamb of God's Randy Blythe

Lamb Of God and Parkway Drive Headlining New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

News > Lamb of God