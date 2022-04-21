Laura Veirs Announces New Album With 'Winter Windows' Video Reveal

Found Light album cover art

Laura Veirs has shared a music video for her single "Winter Windows" to celebrate the announcement that she will release her new album "Found Light" on July 8th

She said of the visual, "I love how this video captures feelings of freedom and strength and weirdness, despite the lyrics in this song being quite heavy in spots.

"I hope this video conveys the confidence and sense of aliveness that I feel now as a solo woman in the world after a tough two and a half years of going through my divorce and the pandemic."

Veirs says that the song is "very much about the strength of mothers and the power that women in cooperation have to shape their own lives and the lives of children. It's about us taking the reins of life and sharing our internal light and power.

"I believe these rays of strength echo outward and foster love that is passed through the generations. It was fun to stretch my vocals on the high chorus near the end. This song gets at my punk roots but feels confident and current to my life right now." Watch the video below:

