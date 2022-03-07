Leader Of Down Recruit Ex-Iron Maiden Guitarist For 'Hitman'

Leader Of Down have released a music video for their brand new single "Hitman" and both the song the visual feature a guest appearance from former Iron Maiden guitarist Dennis Stratton.
Dennis, who performed on Iron Maiden's debut album, had this to say, "It was a great pleasure to be asked to provide a solo for 'Hitman' and having guested on stage with Leader of Down on a recent UK show it was great to be back with the boys and appear in the video as well."
The band added, "We were thrilled to have Dennis play on our first single from the album. We can't wait for you to hear this new record and get back out on the road."
"Hitman" comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album, "The Screwtape Letters, "which takes its title from a tale of demonic correspondence written by Chronicles Of Narnia author C.S. Lewis, and is set to hit stores on April 8th. Watch the video below:
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour- Foo Fighters Going Down Under This Fall- ZZ Top 'Raw' Album and Tour- more
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Fleeing California- The Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single 'Poster Child'- Ace Frehley- more
Shinedown Take Fans To Planet Zero With New Video- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Russian And Ukraine Shows- Metallica- more
Rush Icon Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None Share New Song- Glassjaw Push Back Tour Launch Due To Hospitalization- Ghost- more
Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4
Caught In The Act: Volbeat Rock Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss