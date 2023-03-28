Lightning Dust Recruit Skate Legend Chris Haslam For 'Run' Video

Album art

(Chromatic) Lightning Dust, duo of Amber Webber and Joshua Wells, have released a music video for their new single, "Run", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Nostalgia Killer" that is due June 9th.

Webber describes the video as "a surrealist love letter to East Vancouver and the power of friendship," co-created with her childhood friend Tyler McLeod (who handled filming and editing as well) and also featuring skate legend Chris Haslam.

Webber had this to say, "'Run' is about the determination to keep moving forward and loving hard. To convey this, I highlighted my favorite aspects of the city of Vancouver, with some of my favorite humans as characters (Juliana Moore, Joshua Anderson, Adrian Mciness, Chris Haslam).

"I chose to use rats because Vancouver's got a special kinda grit to it that I think a city rat embodies perfectly. With the chugging movement of the song, rats on skateboards were a no brainer - plus it's so fun!"

"Much like the feelings I felt at the time of writing the song, I was lost, with little faith left. Like the rat, estranged from her pack and forced to adventure on her own. Similar to my own story, with the help of a new friendship, the lost rat is reunited and reconciled with her old world." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

More Lightning Dust News