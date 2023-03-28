.

Lightning Dust Recruit Skate Legend Chris Haslam For 'Run' Video

03-27-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lightning Dust Album art
Album art

(Chromatic) Lightning Dust, duo of Amber Webber and Joshua Wells, have released a music video for their new single, "Run", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Nostalgia Killer" that is due June 9th.

Webber describes the video as "a surrealist love letter to East Vancouver and the power of friendship," co-created with her childhood friend Tyler McLeod (who handled filming and editing as well) and also featuring skate legend Chris Haslam.

Webber had this to say, "'Run' is about the determination to keep moving forward and loving hard. To convey this, I highlighted my favorite aspects of the city of Vancouver, with some of my favorite humans as characters (Juliana Moore, Joshua Anderson, Adrian Mciness, Chris Haslam).

"I chose to use rats because Vancouver's got a special kinda grit to it that I think a city rat embodies perfectly. With the chugging movement of the song, rats on skateboards were a no brainer - plus it's so fun!"

"Much like the feelings I felt at the time of writing the song, I was lost, with little faith left. Like the rat, estranged from her pack and forced to adventure on her own. Similar to my own story, with the help of a new friendship, the lost rat is reunited and reconciled with her old world." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Lightning Dust Recruit Skate Legend Chris Haslam For 'Run' Video

More Lightning Dust News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- Night Ranger's Jack Blades Released From Hospital- David Lee Roth Details Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen- more

Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more

Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings- Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago

Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts

Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival

Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Latest News

Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Hospitalized Following Heart Attack

Night Ranger's Jack Blades Released From The Hospital Following Heart Procedure

David Lee Roth Details Eric Clapton Influence On Eddie Van Halen

Def Leppard Wrap Up South American Shows On Behind The World Tour Series

Phil Collins Tells Dan Rather ''You Can Only Write That Song Once

Lightning Dust Recruit Skate Legend Chris Haslam For 'Run' Video

Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour

GoFundMe Set Up for Daughter of Saliva's Guitarist Wayne Swinny After his Death