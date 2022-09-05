Like A Rolling Stone: The Life And Times Of Ben Fong-Torres Now Streaming

The new documentary, "Like A Rolling Stone: The Life And Times Of Ben Fong-Torres", is now streaming on Netflix following its premiere last June at Tribeca.

We were sent the following background on the feature, "The film, directed by Suzanne Joe Kai, is an insightful, moving and entertaining portrait of the iconic Asian American journalist who was instrumental in the careers of many iconic music legends. It was no secret that every rock/pop/soul music act of the 70's yearned to be on the cover of the revolutionary Rolling Stone magazine and be interviewed by Ben Fong-Torres.

Executive produced by Oscar(r) winning Freida Lee Mock, Oscar (r) nominated Bryn Mooser, award winning Doug Blush, Alvin Lau and the late Tony Hsieh, Like A Rolling Stone: The Life And Times Of Ben Fong-Torres shows us how the legendary Rolling Stone magazine writer and music editor, defined the cultural zeitgeist of the '60s and '70s.

Featuring incredible archival footage and intimate interviews with Ben Fong-Torres, Cameron Crowe, Annie Leibovitz, Carlos Santana, Elton John, Steve Martin, Bob Weir, Quincy Jones, Marvin Gaye and more, this film brings us the personal story of this legendary journalist. Watch the trailer below:

