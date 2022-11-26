Lordi Ink With Atomic Fire Records For New Album

Lordi have announced that they will be releasing a brand new studio album in the spring of 2023 under a new deal that they have inked with Atomic Fire Records.

The band had this to say, "We are damn proud to announce that Lordi are joining the impressive ranks of Atomic Fire Records! We're quite psyched up to stir the pots with Markus Wosgien, Flori Milz, and their fantastic team.

"Leaving AFM Records (thanks a million, Jochen) was not an easy decision for us since the support there was always great! Stay tuned monster maniacs -- the next era is all set and ready and awaiting just right around the corner..."

Atomic Fire Records label founder/A&R Markus Wosgien added, "With LORDI, we are happy to welcome another heavyweight of the heavy metal scene to Atomic Fire Records.

"Twenty years ago, their fantastic debut Get Heavy was released and you simply had to love them! The combination of their monster image with traditional '80s metal was a real joy on every single one of their albums and is always a guarantee for a true metal inferno live on stage.

"What Mr. Lordi and his monster clan recently created on the seven-CD package Lordiversity still leaves me speechless and will probably never be seen again in this form. We are looking forward to the next chapter with some new monster anthems par excellence!"

The band is currently on their European Lordiversitour and will be hitting the road next spring for the The Tour To End All Tours run with Sabaton and Babymetal.

11/21/2022 Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

11/23/2022 Der Hirsch - Nuremberg, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

11/24/2022 Eventhall Airport - Regensburg-Obertraubling, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

11/25/2022 Hole44 - Berlin, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

11/26/2022 Hellraiser - Leipzig, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

11/28/2022 Backstage (Werk) - Munich, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

11/29/2022 Essigfabrik - Cologne, DE w/ Almanac, Enemy Inside

11/30/2022 Garage - Saarbrucken, DE w/ Almanac, Enemy Inside

12/02/2022 P60 - Amstelveen, NL w/ Almanac, Enemy Inside

12/03/2022 Tivoli - Bremen, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

12/04/2022 Markthalle - Hamburg, DE w/ Almanac, Dymytry

12/06/2022 Vakaris - Vilnius, LT

12/08/2022 Tavastia-klubi - Helsinki, FI

12/09/2022 Olympia-kortteli - Tampere, FI

12/10/2022 Viking Grace - Turku - MS, FI

4/14/2023 First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

4/15/2023 Arena Wembley - London, UK

4/16/2023 Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

4/18/2023 OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

4/21/2023 Zenith (La Villette) - Paris, FR

4/22/2023 Festhalle - Frankfurt, DE

4/24/2023 Barclays Arena - Hamburg, DR

4/25/2023 Rockhal - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU

4/28/2023 Avicii Arena - Stockholm, SE

4/29/2023 Spektrum - Oslo, NO

4/30/2023 Royal Arena - Copenhagen, DK

5/02/2023 ZAG Arena - Hanover, DE

5/03/2023 Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, NL

5/05/2023 Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, DE

5/06/2023 Quarterback Immobilien Arena - Leipzig, DE

5/07/2023 Stadthalle - Vienna, AT

5/09/2023 Atlas Arena - Lodz, PL

5/10/2023 Ostravar Arena - Ostrava, CZ

5/12/2023 Lanxess Arena - Cologne, DE

5/13/2023 Sportpaleis - Antwerp, BE

5/15/2023 Olympiahalle - Munich, DE

5/18/2023 Saku Suurhall - Tallinn, EE

5/19/2023 Helsingin Jaahalli - Helsinki, FI

5/20/2023 Kuopio-halli - Kuopio, FI

