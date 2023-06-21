.

Loss Becomes Deliver 'L.O.F.' Video

06-21-2023

Loss Becomes News Tour poster June 21, 2023
(Atom Splitter) Loss Becomes - Brian Tsao, Guitar; Will Gomez, Bass; Anthony Copozzi, Vocals; Anthony Lopardo, guitars; Sean Ageman, drums - have dropped the video for the new single "L.O.F." The song was originally titled "Capazism."

"'L.O.F.' Is an abbreviation for 'lube oil filter,' which means 'oil change,'" says Copozzi. "[It's] a term my father has been using to communicate on paper what kind of job needs to be done on a customer's car.

"He's been writing this down on a yellow notepad as far back as I can remember over at Nor-Bel Service Center. The song itself is pretty much about a personal 'mental/social oil change.' Oddly enough, when I saw him write it down again, it felt like a good fit to title the song "L.O.F."

The band will also hit the road this summer with Lybica and Godseyes. All dates are below.

LOSS BECOMES ON TOUR:
6/29 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
6/30 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall
7/1 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
7/2 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
7/3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
7/5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
7/6 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's Brewing
7/7 - Parkersburg, WV - Tracey's Pub
7/8 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

