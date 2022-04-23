Luke Combs Shares New Song 'Tomorrow Me' and Announces Album

Luke Combs has shared a lyric video for his new track "Tomorrow Me", to celebrate the news that he will be releasing his new album, "Growin' Up", on June 24th.
Combs had this to say about the new album, "I've been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I'm just really stoked that it's finally coming out.
"Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I'm just excited to get them out and see what they think."
Watch the lyric video for the new song, "Tomorrow Me," which was written by Combs, Dean Dillon and Ray Fulcher, below:
