Kip Moore Nominated For CMA's International Artist Achievement Award

(The GreenRoom) As a testament to his outstanding achievements this year, multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is nominated for CMA's International Artist Achievement Award, alongside fellow nominees Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen.

A force to be reckoned with globally, Moore has notched breakthrough achievements on his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR this year with sold-out headlining stadium shows in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, The U.K., Europe, and continues stateside through the end of the year. "No one entertains quite like the gravel and grit singer-songwriter from Tifton Georgia" (Entertainment Focus), whose captivating tours have garnered international attention for his rapidly growing cult following and impressive performances that continuously sell out each headlining venue.

Moore made a landmark return to Australia in March, doubling the capacity size of the venues he has previously played with sold-out arenas and an entrancing headline festival slot. "The crowd, tens of thousands strong, went from getting down in their seats or wherever they stood, to slowly swaying, holding up torch lights" and was praised "truly cementing Moore as an Aussie fave" (The Courier Mail Australia).

He then kicked off his sold out South Africa run with an electrifying stadium show in Pretoria playing to over 25,000 fans, followed by two consecutive full capacity arena shows in Cape Town. Moore started his 10-stop stint with intimate shows for his first-ever stops in Germany and the Netherlands, followed by a string of sold-out shows in the U.K., including Royal Albert Hall's iconic stage in London, where he headlined the inaugural Highways Festival.

Keeping busy this year, Moore released his fifth studio album, DAMN LOVE, this spring. "Each of these songs seems tailor-made for his much-acclaimed live shows," (Billboard) with the project being praised as "the best album of Kip Moore's career" (Holler). Co-produced by Moore, along with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the 13 tracks emotionally raw and thick with epiphany explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.

