Luke Combs Announces The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Luke Combs has announced that he will be launching a US tour this fall that will include a variety of special guests including Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson.

The Middle of Somewhere Tour will be kicking off with a two night stand at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME on September 2nd and 3rd, will include two nights in Green Bay, Lake Tahoe, Albany, Charleston, Louisville, Omaha, Uncasville, and will wrap up with back to back shows in Oklahoma City on December 9th and 10th.

He also shared this big news about the tickets for the trek, "I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets.

"So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really, really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can't wait to see you on the road!"

Combs will be launching the tour in support of his new studio album, "Growin' Up", which will arrive on June 24th and features his new single "Tomorrow Me".

Luke said of the new album, "I've been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year.

"It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I'm just really stoked that it's finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I'm just excited to get them out and see what they think." Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

September 2-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater (Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade)

September 3-Bangor, ME-Maine Savings Amphitheater(Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade)

September 16-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center (Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade)

September 17-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center(Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade)

September 22-Lake Tahoe, NV-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade)

September 23-Lake Tahoe, NV-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys(Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade)

September 30-Albany, NY-MVP Arena (Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade)

October 1-Albany, NY-MVP Arena (Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade)

October 14-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum (Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson)

October 15-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum (Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson)

December 9-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center (Jordan Davis and more to be announced)

December 10-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center (Jordan Davis and more to be announced)

