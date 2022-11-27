M. Byrd Snake Dream Inspired Latest Single

Single art

Germany-based artist M. Byrd has released a lyric video for his new song "Over You / Over Me" via Nettwerk Music Group that was inspired by a vidid dream.

Byrd explained, "I dreamt there were snakes all over my apartment. A snake is a symbol for drastic change in your life and you're repressing it. There's a lot of change for me. I'm starting to be a full-time musician. There's still a pandemic. I tried to dress up this darkness nicely.

"I talked to a friend who is into interpreting dreams, and she said that snakes in dreams meant that I was going through a profound change in my life.

"I remembered a quote I once read in an essay by Freud: 'A dream is the liberation of the spirit from the pressure of external nature, a detachment of the soul from the restraints of matter'". Watch the video below:

