.

AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Covered By Man With A Mission

Keavin Wiggins | 02-01-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Man With A Mission Album cover art
Album cover art

Japanese rockers Man With A Mission have released a music video for their cover of the classic AC/DC hit "Thunderstruck", which appears on their brand new album "Break and Cross the Walls I."

Jean-Ken Johnny had this to say about the band taking on the iconic track, "The reason why we decided to cover this song is because it's simply such a cool song.

"It has the organic power that rock music holds. It's not overboard, but it doesn't underplay. It's a song that's straight rock and is such a strong, powerful song that it might even sound foolish. Maybe it's a song that we, in our generation, just needed." Watch the video below:

Related Stories


AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Covered By Man With A Mission

News > Man With A Mission

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour- Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops iTunes Chart- more

Randy Rhoads Honored With Unusual 'Crazy Train' Cover- Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast- The Black Keys- more

Original Megadeth Members Reunite To Honor Gar- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert 'Cancer Free'- Red Hot Chili Peppers Tease New Music- more

Megadeth's New Album Release Delayed Says Mustaine- Pearl Jam and Mason Jennings Offshoot Painted Shield Share New Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1

MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard

NRBQ - Dragnet