Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76 Coming To CD and Vinyl

(Kayos) Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76, these songs, which were originally released on DVD in 2007, will soon be available as a standalone audio release for the first time.

Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76 was recorded in the midst of his 1976 European tour, during a live performance at the Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam. The 20+ song set features an abundance of Marvin Gaye's beloved hit songs, spanning his entire career up until that point.

These powerful songs are a wonder to experience live and are beautifully presented on Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live In '76. The set will be released on vinyl and CD on January 27, 2023 by Mercury Studios. See the tracklistings below:

Vinyl:

Side A:

1. All The Way Around

2. Come Get To This

3. Let's Get It On

4. Ain't That Peculiar

5. You're A Wonderful One

6. Stubborn Kind Of Fellow

7. Pride And Joy

8. Little Darling (I Need You)

9. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

10. Hitch Hike

11. You

12. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby

13. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

Side B:

1. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

2. What's Going On

3. Save The Children

4. You're All I Need To Get By

5. Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing

6. Heaven Must Have Sent You

7. It Takes Two

8. Ain't No Mountain High Enough

9. Distant Lover

CD:

1. All The Way Around

2. Since I Had You

3. Come Get To This

4. Let's Get It On

5. Ain't That Peculiar

6. You're A Wonderful One

7. Stubborn Kind of Fellow

8. Pride And Joy

9. Little Darling (I Need You)

10. I Heard It Through The Grapevine

11. Hitch Hike

12. You

13. Too Busy Thinking About My Baby

14. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

15. Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)

16. What's Going On

17. Save The Children

18. You're All I Need To Get By

19. Ain't Nothing Like The Real Thing

20. Heaven Must Have Sent You

21. It Takes Two

22. Ain't No Mountain High Enough

23. Distant Lover

