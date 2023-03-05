Massive Attack Give Emily Breeze's 'Ageing Party Girl' A Makeover

(Memphia) Bristol-based pop-noir artist Emily Breeze is excited to reveal the Daddy G x Robot Club (Massive Attack) club remix of her recent hit single 'Confessions of an Ageing Party Girl', released today, March 3rd 2023.

Speaking about his decision to remix the single, Grant Marshall (Daddy G) explained, "I've always loved Emily Breeze's music, not only is she a super talent but she is also from Bristol. When I asked her if I could remix one of her tracks I was chuffed when she agreed."

Very much the coming together of two of Bristol's musical pioneers, Emily describes it as a final end of level boss moment if Bristol were a computer game.

"Daddy G is the walking embodiment of the Bristol sound. The intersection of Dub Reggae, Hip Hop, Punk and Dance music which conjures images of dark dance floors and inner city bedsits is something that has never really left Bristol and it was a thrill to hear my song "Confessions of an Ageing Party Girl" teleported into that space. I used to live on the same street as Daddy G and he would smile and wave from his Orange VW van. I would never have dreamed when I used to listen to Massive Attack as a teenager that one of the founding members alongside his amazing writing/production partner Stew Jackson (Robot Club) would remix one of my songs. It's an honour," exclaims Emily.

The original single 'Confessions of an Ageing Party Girl' was taken from Emily's second album 'Rapture', released on February 10th 2023 via Sugar Shack Records.

Written and recorded in her 40th year on planet Earth, the songs are a poignant and humorous take on how it feels to grow old disgracefully in an increasingly weird world. She describes the album as a 'collection of coming-of (middle) age stories which celebrate flamboyant failure, excess and acceptance.'

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the album, Emily states, "I was receiving advice from music industry types to try and hide my age as if it was a dirty secret like an STD or a disgraced royal, so I decided to do the exact opposite".

This may have been a wise decision as single 'Confessions Of An Ageing Party Girl' received airplay from Lauren Laverne, Don Letts and Tom Robinson (BBC Radio 6) who commented "The UK's 21st century answer to Patti Smith".

