Megaherz Announce New Album With 'Alles Arschlocher' Video

(Freeman) German pioneers of industrial metal, Megaherz, return to tear down walls with their full-length studio album, 'In Teufels Namen' (eng. In the Devil's Name), set to be released on August 11, 2023 via Napalm Records! Three decades into their career, MEGAHERZ (have undoubtedly become one of the most important bands) the Co-Founders of Neue Deutsche Härte, which they proved with their critically acclaimed 2018 full-length, 'Komet' - storming charts and peaking at #7 in Germany.
On their new release, 'In Teufels Namen', Megaherz raise their voice again and direct their gaze to where it hurts - criticizing conspiracy theories, religion and society as a whole, but also facing inner struggles and pain. The brand new single "Alles Arschlocher" (EN: "All A**holes") shows off hard hitting guitars, catchy synth-melodies, electronic influences and strong lyrics - criticizing the worst of society in trademark Megaherz style. Followed by a captivating, dark official music video, it highlights the expressive statement and strong topic.
Megaherz on "Alles Arschlocher": "Today we proudly present the first single from our new album. 'Alles Arschlocher' is a hard-hitting expression of our frustration and the anger we feel towards the hypocrites and manipulators of this world. Let yourself be carried away by the aggression and the penetrating power of 'Alles Arschlöcher' and scream your frustration out together with us!"
