Mickey Gilley's Celebration of Life Will Be Livestreamed

(117 Group) Family, friends and invited guests will gather on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 1 P.M. CST for Mickey Gilley's "Celebration of Life" at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson, Mo.
Seating will be reserved for those close to the Gilley family and limited seating will be available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. A live streaming of "The Celebration of Life" will also be available and more details will be posted on the Mickey Gilley Facebook page.
There will be a public memorial in Pasadena, Texas later this Summer and a private in Ferriday, La. A public tribute celebration will occur in Nashville, Tenn. this Summer with more details to follow soon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at www.bestfriends.org or the Animal Shelter of your choice.
Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart Tribute Cousin Mickey Gilley
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86
