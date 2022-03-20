Morgan Wallen Announces His First Stadium Concert

(EBM) Morgan Wallen is set for his first-ever stadium show at Arlington, Texas' Globe Life Field on October 8, 2022 with special guests HARDY, Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington.



"I grew up playing baseball... spending more nights than I can count on fields in East Tennessee, it's a special moment to be back on the field but doing my thing with my band," Wallen shares of his first-ever stadium show taking place at Globe Life Field, home to the Texas Rangers.



"I'm spending the year touring with one of my best friends, and I couldn't complete the year without him on the bill," Wallen adds, referring to ACM Songwriter of the Year HARDY. "To finish the year with HARDY along with Mike and Jake, it's going to be a special night."



Pollstar opines Academy of Country Music's 2022 Songwriter of the Year HARDY "understands the zeitgeist, the culture and how to fashion hooks to win." And with seven #1 songs that landing on the Texas Music charts, Ryan's third, full-length studio album, Blink You'll Miss It, saw the San Antonian celebrating a top 15 debut on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums chart and Top 40 on the Independent Albums chart. A La Porte, Texas native, Worthington brings a lot of life and red dirt country to the line-up.



"Fans have shown up in ways I never dreamt," Wallen adds. "Because of them, and because of the faith and support a lot of folks have had in me over the years, we're gonna get to do this Texas."



Morgan Wallen's 2022 The Dangerous Tour:

March 18, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 14, 2022 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center - HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 15, 2022 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum - HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 21, 2022 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center - HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 22, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 23, 2022 - Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME - HARDY and Larry Fleet

April 28, 2022 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center - ERNEST and Larry Fleet

April 29, 2022 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena - ERNEST and Larry Fleet

April 30, 2022 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - ERNEST and Larry Fleet

May 12, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 13, 2022 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena - HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 14, 2022 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena - HARDY and Larry Fleet

May 27, 2022 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - HARDY and Larry Fleet

June 2, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - HARDY

June 3, 2022 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - HARDY

June 4, 2022 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live - HARDY

June 16, 2022 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center - HARDY

June 23, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - HARDY

June 24, 2022 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - HARDY

June 25, 2022 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater - HARDY

July 2, 2022 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater - HARDY

July 3, 2022 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater - HARDY

July 7, 2022 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - HARDY

July 8, 2022 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - HARDY

July 21, 2022 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake - HARDY

July 30, 2022 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Chase Rice and ERNEST

August 4, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - HARDY

August 5, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood - HARDY

August 11, 2022 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center - HARDY

August 12, 2022 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre - HARDY

August 25, 2022 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - HARDY

August 26, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP - HARDY

August 27, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - HARDY

September 7, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater - HARDY

September 9, 2022 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - HARDY

September 10, 2022 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre - HARDY

September 15, 2022 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - HARDY

September 16, 2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre - HARDY

September 17, 2022 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre - HARDY

September 24, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - HARDY

September 25, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena - HARDY

October 8, 2022 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field - HARDY, Mike Ryan and Jake Worthington

