Motley Crue Classic Gets Female Vocals Makeover From Hell & Then

Single art

Italian rockers Hell & Then have released their cover of the classic Motley Crue hit "Dr. Feelgood". The track will appear on the band's forthcoming debut EP.

They explained why they decided to cover the track, "When we decided to add a cover among the tracks of our first EP, we ended up choosing quite naturally 'Dr.Feelgood'.

"Motley Crue are one of the most important glam/hair metal band of all time and, to us dealing with a song like Dr.Feelgood has been a stimulating challenge, also because it represents the intentions of the band on a stylistic level.

"This song is a classic for all those who love this sort of music, therefore our approach in studio has been to not upset the original version of 'Dr.Feelgood', except for the modernization of the sound, the female vocal and the presence of the keyboard.

"Through this cover we also present the band's new line-up featuring Nicolo Sannipoli as keyboardist, whose contribution has been essential even for the other two singles that will complete the EP that will be released in the upcoming months". Stream the song below:

Related Stories

News > Hell Then