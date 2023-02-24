Mystee Delivers 'Hard Candy'

Hard Candy cover art

(EKPR) Mystee has released her latest single, "Hard Candy," available on all streaming platforms on Friday, February 24th. Inspired by artists like Big Thief, Soccer Mommy, and Phoebe Bridgers, Mystee's "hard candy" is a lively indie pop ode to yearning for an unrequited love with an injection of nostalgic grit.

"'Hard Candy' is a song about longing for someone you know you can't have, someone you shouldn't be thinking about," says Mystee. "This is a song for anyone who's alone on Valentine's Day, anyone who's ever had an ex move on before them or been in love with someone who doesn't love them back."

The tracks feature songwriting, vocal performance, and rhythm guitar by Ilana Held, drums by Josh Carroll, bass and synths by Keaton Nalezny, and lead guitar, production, and mixing/mastering by Ryan Adams.

Mystee previously released her first three tracks, 'cold coffee,' 'hurricane Martin' and 'deep end' and has more singles in the works. Stream "Hard Candy" below or via various streaming services here.

Related Stories

More Mystee News