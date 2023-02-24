.

Mystee Delivers 'Hard Candy'

Published 02-24-2023

Mystee Hard Candy cover art
Hard Candy cover art

(EKPR) Mystee has released her latest single, "Hard Candy," available on all streaming platforms on Friday, February 24th. Inspired by artists like Big Thief, Soccer Mommy, and Phoebe Bridgers, Mystee's "hard candy" is a lively indie pop ode to yearning for an unrequited love with an injection of nostalgic grit.

"'Hard Candy' is a song about longing for someone you know you can't have, someone you shouldn't be thinking about," says Mystee. "This is a song for anyone who's alone on Valentine's Day, anyone who's ever had an ex move on before them or been in love with someone who doesn't love them back."

The tracks feature songwriting, vocal performance, and rhythm guitar by Ilana Held, drums by Josh Carroll, bass and synths by Keaton Nalezny, and lead guitar, production, and mixing/mastering by Ryan Adams.

Mystee previously released her first three tracks, 'cold coffee,' 'hurricane Martin' and 'deep end' and has more singles in the works. Stream "Hard Candy" below or via various streaming services here.

Related Stories
Mystee Delivers 'Hard Candy'

More Mystee News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- Steve Vai Explains Ozzy Osbourne Album Comments- more

Rolling Stones Recruit Paul McCartney To Guest On New Album- Shinedown Share 'A Symptom Of Being Human' Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

Box Sets: Dokken - The Elektra Albums 1983-1987

On The Record: Suzi Moon - Dumb & In Luv

Cayamo Cruise Begins with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Sail Away Show

Caught In The Act: Orianthi and John Corabi Live 2023

On The Record: Vinyl Moon

Latest News

Queen Reflect On 'Now I'm Here' In New Episode Of The Greatest

A Killer's Confession Cover Sepultura's 'Roots Bloody Roots'

Nothing More Recruit Taylor Acorn For 'You Don't Know What Love Means'

Puscifer Debut Phantogram's Re-Imagination of 'Postulous'

Mystee Delivers 'Hard Candy'

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards

Steve Vai Explains Ozzy Osbourne Album Comments

Pearl Jam Stream New Video For Yield Track 'Low Light'